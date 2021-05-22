 Skip to main content
Plumber: Do some sitting around your home before installing a comfort height toilet
Plumber: Do some sitting around your home before installing a comfort height toilet

ATHOME-PLUMBER-COMFORTHEIGHT-TOILET-MCT

Most comfort height toilets are about the same height as a standard dining room chair, commonly called "chair height." 

 Kohler/TNS

Question: Dear Ed: Recently my elderly mom needed a new toilet and a comfort height toilet was installed. But it's a little too high for her. Can you please add some advice about preparing first to see if a taller toilet may be a good choice for the main user?

— Al, Florida

Answer: We recently did a column on universal design for bathrooms and received a lot of interesting questions. Many questions were on comfort height toilets, so designers and contractors, please take note as this is a hot topic.

Now for some advice to see if a comfort height toilet may or may not be your first choice, here is a simple test you can try at home.

Most comfort height toilets are about the same height as a standard dining room chair, commonly called "chair height." So before replacing your standard height toilet with a taller toilet, have members of your household sit around the dining room table to discuss changing to comfort height.

If it looks like a popular choice, then I recommend at least one family member go to a local plumbing showroom to see one in person, then make your final decision.

Bottom line: If you try one out first and it's too high, passing on a comfort height toilet can be an easy decision to make.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

