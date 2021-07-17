Plumber: Don't be shy about installing an exposed shower enclosure

Question: Ed, I'm remodeling my master bathroom complete with a new tile shower stall. I have room to make a larger shower stall, but I do need to utilize more space. Any way I can expand the shower area and still keep an open-looking bathroom?

— PJ, Iowa

Answer: Installing a larger stall in an existing bathroom can easily crowd the area. You can look into a neo-angle corner-type shower, but many homeowners prefer square or rectangle stalls.

A compromise for a square stall to look more open can be installing an exposed or transparent wall enclosure.

Basically, that means that one side wall of the shower enclosure is a fixed glass panel attached to the solid back wall of the stall. The opposite side wall is the wet wall with the plumbing fixtures, and the front stall panel is the glass shower door assembly.

This setup can visually open up the bathroom area, since a full corner and a side wall of the shower stall is also transparent. These enclosures can be custom-made by professionals, or some manufacturers offer them as shower enclosure kits. Follow all local codes and product installation instructions.