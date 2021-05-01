Plumber: Double bowl farmhouse sink has single bowl features

Question: Dear Ed: I've decided on a farm-style kitchen sink for our new kitchen, but have a question. I like the open work area of a large single bowl setup, but want a separate drain for a disposer. Any suggestions on how I can get both features?

— Carol, Michigan

Answer: Farmhouse or apron-front kitchen sinks often feature a large single bowl work area, and many homeowners add a garbage disposer to this single drain installation. I do hear concerns that if the single bowl is full of dirty dishes, getting access to the disposer drain can be frustrating.

Kitchen sink manufacturers addressed this concern and found a clever way to add a second disposer sink bowl while still keeping the open work area. It's often called a smart-divide sink design, and it's now found in many double bowl kitchen sinks, not just farmhouse sinks.

A smart divide is basically a shorter divide wall between the double basins. The lower divide wall offers easy movement from bowl to bowl and allows for pot and pan handles to fit into the sink a lot easier.

Finally, because of the separate garbage disposer drain, you'll no longer deal with the frustrating grind of digging through those dirty dishes.