Plumber: Ed's final flush revives his favorite plumbing column

After nearly 20 years of writing this plumbing column, it's time to hang up my plunger. I want to say thanks by revisiting my favorite toilet question. I hope you enjoy my creature feature finale:

Q: I was on a trip down south, and when I returned to my room, I found a live frog in my toilet bowl. The maintenance person returned the frog outside and said this happens once in a while. I can't believe it came up from the drain, was someone playing a joke on me?

A: In my years as a plumber, I've found some strange items like toothbrushes and to-go coffee cups in the toilet. Some objects can even make it downstream into the drain system.

Keeping that in mind, it can be possible for some critters to make it upstream into the toilet bowl.

Although I have not seen any frogs in toilets, I have heard plenty of stories of frogs and snakes finding their way into a toilet bowl. Some of the snake stories even include people on the toilet getting bit. Again, this is what I have heard but not witnessed. Another person wrote in that they found small snails in their shower stall.

My own close experience came once on a service call, when a customer had trapped a large rodent that came up into the bowl. She had closed the toilet seat lid and used duct tape to seal it. When I figured out what was going on, I declined to open the lid and advised her to call animal control.

From then on, I always cautioned friends, family and plumbing customers to never sit down on a toilet in the dark.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.