Plumber: Existing bathroom toilet comes up short

Question: Dear Ed: I have a bathroom with a smaller round-style toilet bowl. It's not a big bathroom, but I do have the room to install the longer toilet style that I have seen in other bathrooms. Should the plumbing connections be the same?

- Bill, Ohio

Answer: Two popular toilet bowl styles are round-front, where the bowl rim is circle-shaped, and elongated, where the bowl rim is a little longer and shaped like an egg. Many people find the elongated bowl to be a little more comfortable.

However, because of tight bathroom spaces or door swing clearances, some bathrooms have round-front toilets installed. But I have seen jobs where round-front toilets are installed simply because of budget reasons.

So if you have the space to install a new elongated toilet and all the water and drain line setups are standard, in most cases the new longer toilet should line up with same plumbing connections. I recommend you consult with a licensed plumber to avoid any confusion before you buy the new toilet.

Also, check that you can get an exact color match as well, so your new toilet won't bowl over your bathroom with clashing colors.