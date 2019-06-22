Question: Dear Ed: I'm remodeling our small downstairs bathroom into a fancy powder room. It's a very tight space, but I want to use a higher-end toilet and sink. Any creative plumbing fixture ideas?
- Linda, Kansas
Answer: Just because you're remodeling a small space doesn't mean you have to think basic fixtures. There are many higher-end space-saving fixtures to choose from.
For the toilet I recommend looking into the round front style. You can usually find all the design details found in the elongated toilet bowls. Also, there's a one-piece toilet style called compact elongated that features a longer bowl in a round front toilet footprint.
For a space-saving sink I recommend a semi-pedestal. This type of sink features a wall-hung sink with a short section of the pedestal covering the sink trap only. These creative fixtures can open up new ideas for closed-in spaces.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
