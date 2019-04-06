Question: Dear Ed: We are buying a new home and the builder is letting us pick out the bathroom fixtures within a budget. Since a whirlpool tub is not possible, what extra soaking comforts can we add to a standard bathtub?
- Pat, Texas
Answer: When choosing your standard size bathtub, I suggest looking for a tub that has a slotted overflow drain.
Most tubs have a circular overflow cutout to fit the round overflow drain assembly. A slotted bathtub has a special long and narrow overflow cutout that looks like a coin slot. With this thinner cutout opening, the water level in the tub can be a little higher for some extra soaking comfort.
Two notes: A slotted overflow drain assembly is needed to fit this type of tub. Also, the bathtub and drain assembly may be a special order fixture, so check for availability.
With all this info, you might say we explored your bathtub question in depth.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
