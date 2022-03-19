Plumber: Four toilet choices for the battle of the bowls

Question: Ed: We have to replace the original toilet in our house and I feel like we're going into battle with all the choices I have to make to get the best toilet for our bathroom. Please, can you give us some pros and cons about some basic toilet choices?

— Gloria, Maine

Answer: I do hear from a lot of homeowners that need help with basic toilet feature choices. So I'm happy to help with my list of four basic toilet option choices to keep in mind when looking for a new toilet.

Before I start, remember this list is only a basic guide and you may need to consider other choices as well. Also, always follow any local water usage restrictions.

Comfort height vs. standard bowl height

Comfort height toilets are a little taller than standard toilets. Choose the one that best works for your family.

Round-front toilet vs. elongated

Round-front bowls have a smaller footprint if space-saving is a priority.

One-piece vs. two-piece

Two-piece toilets are usually less money if you're on a tight budget.

Skirted bowl vs. exposed trapway

Skirted toilets have a smooth, easy-to-clean design and can dress up any bathroom.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

