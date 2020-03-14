Plumber: Freestanding style tub for smaller bathroom

Question: Dear Ed, I read your article on "freestanding" tubs and like the look of having a shower stall and an open style bathtub. But, our bathroom is too small to have the tub located away from the wall. Any ideas you can share with me?

Answer: Freestanding baths have become trendy plumbing fixtures. As mentioned in previous articles, not only do they function as a comfortable place to take a bath, they also add classic beauty with "stand alone" styling. However, a freestanding tub may not be the best choice for smaller bathrooms because of space restrictions, until now. I've worked with new freestanding-like bathtubs called "back-to-wall" tubs that are designed to be installed against a wall. This design may fit smaller spaces and allows for back of tub access for an easier install. Final tip: If you choose a Back-to-Wall tub that features lumbar support, a built-in overflow and a "toe-tap" style drain that's foot operated, this can also be a step in the right direction!