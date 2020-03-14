Plumber: Freestanding style tub for smaller bathroom

Question: Dear Ed, I read your article on "freestanding" tubs and like the look of having a shower stall and an open style bathtub. But, our bathroom is too small to have the tub located away from the wall. Any ideas you can share with me?
Jerry, Massachusetts
You have free articles remaining.
Answer: Freestanding baths have become trendy plumbing fixtures. As mentioned in previous articles, not only do they function as a comfortable place to take a bath, they also add classic beauty with "stand alone" styling. However, a freestanding tub may not be the best choice for smaller bathrooms because of space restrictions, until now. I've worked with new freestanding-like bathtubs called "back-to-wall" tubs that are designed to be installed against a wall. This design may fit smaller spaces and allows for back of tub access for an easier install. Final tip: If you choose a Back-to-Wall tub that features lumbar support, a built-in overflow and a "toe-tap" style drain that's foot operated, this can also be a step in the right direction!
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
(c)2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.