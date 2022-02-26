Plumber: Full-size sink for a small-size bathroom

Question: Ed: I'm remodeling my small powder room and for a classy look I want to install a pedestal bathroom sink. To save space I plan to go with a round-front toilet. But space will still be tight to fit the pedestal. Any ideas for this one?

— Doug, Rhode Island

Answer: Believe it or not, there is a lavatory sink fixture built for this type of installation. It's called a semi-pedestal bathroom sink, and it can give you the classic pedestal-type look along with a space-saving design.

Semi-pedestal sinks are wall-hung sinks with a semi- or half-pedestal attached to the bottom of the sink. The semi-pedestal goes down from the sink less than halfway toward the floor, so it never touches the floor.

This opens up extra leg room under the sink, giving you the best of both worlds. The semi-pedestal shroud also neatly conceals the sink trap as well.

The final result is a classic or modern-looking sink fixture (depending on the style you choose) complete with a deck for faucet holes and a nice, deep bowl.

Bottom line: Semi-pedestal lav sinks can open up maxi-space.

