Question: Dear Ed, we're looking into bath tubs for our new bathroom plans and came across the term "combination bath." Can you please explain the term and give us some features of combination bathtubs?
- Phil, Nebraska
Answer: Part of the confusion about combination baths or combo baths is they can be a few different types of bathtubs.
From my experience, I consider a combo tub to be a bathtub that has at least two flagship features built into one single bathtub. For instance, a whirlpool tub offers hydro-massage therapy and uses a pump to provide a powerful massage, while a bubble massage tub uses an air blower with tiny holes in the tub base and gently lets the bubbles rise around you for an easy massage.
They are two completely different bathing experiences, but both are very enjoyable.
Bottom line: A combo tub allows you to combine two flagship massaging features in one unit to double your bathtub fun.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
