Plumber: Go back to the future with this type of kitchen faucet

Question: Dear Ed: I want to replace my one-handle kitchen faucet. Call me old fashioned, but I like two-handle faucets. Any recommendations for a contemporary-looking kitchen faucet that can stay in style for a while?

— Charlie, Michigan

Answer: A two-handle kitchen faucet that seems to stay in style is a bridge faucet.

If that sounds familiar, it's because bridge faucets have been around for a very long time. The roots of this faucet go back to when a lot of plumbing pipes were exposed.

Amazingly, the concept of the bridge faucet has not changed much. It consists of two separate (hot and cold) water valves with a shared center water spout connected by a horizontal pipe between the two valves. All the piping is exposed above the sink and the faucet resembles a small bridge.

Modern materials and cosmetic styling have kept these faucets looking up to date. Today's bridge faucets can include brilliant finishes, cutting-edge valve technology, fancy handle options and remote spray heads.

Bottom line: If you're looking for a two-handle kitchen faucet with a timeless design, a bridge faucet's got you covered.