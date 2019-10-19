Question: Dear Ed: We are completely gutting and remodeling a small powder room on our first floor. Since this room is just a small toilet and sink area, we want to go all out! I picked out my toilet, but can you suggest a super sink I can check out?
- Bill, Rhode Island
Answer: Hands down in my book I would suggest a natural stone vessel-type sink.
For stone, look into honed marble or limestone, and I'll tell you why.
On top of being beautiful natural sink materials, marble and limestone also blend well with artistic etchings that can be incorporated into the sink surface. The etching patterns can also be highlighted with gold metallic finishes to complete a jaw dropping high-end sink look.
You have free articles remaining.
So if you want to go for all the marbles with your new bathroom, go for a natural stone artistic-etched vessel sink.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.