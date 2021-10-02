Plumber: Gooseneck bathroom faucets rise to the occasion

Question: Ed: I'm installing a new bathroom sink/vanity top and want to go rogue by installing a taller-than-average faucet. I don't want the faucet spout so high, though, that it splashes on the top. What do you suggest for a workable faucet choice?

— Terry, Nebraska

Answer: Tall bathroom faucets are available, but those are usually for vessel sink applications. While vessel sink faucets are attractive, they may be a little too high for a standard vanity sink setup.

To gain some extra spout height while still being a workable choice for a vanity sink, I recommend a low-gooseneck bathroom faucet. These faucets feature a mid-height gooseneck-style spout with a variety of handle styles and finishes to choose from.

Some low-gooseneck bathroom faucets feature laminar flowing spouts to conserve water and cut down on splashing. Laminar spouts deliver a soft bubble-free flow that resembles the flow you may see in a dancing water fountain.

Bottom line: If you want to bend the faucet spout rules for your new vanity sink, check out a low-gooseneck bathroom faucet (and honk if you like this advice!).

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

