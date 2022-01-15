Plumber: Growing admiration for farmhouse kitchen sinks

Question: Ed: I'm replacing my kitchen counters, base cabinets and sink. I've started to admire the farmhouse style of kitchen sinks. But, I'm not just looking for a pretty fixture. Are there practical advantages to installing farmhouse kitchen sinks?

— Mary, California

Answer: Farmhouse or apron-front kitchen sinks are well known for their rustic beauty. But contemporary apron-front kitchen sinks made out of stainless steel have become popular as well. So there seems to be no design limits placed on where farmhouse-style kitchen sinks can be installed.

As you mentioned, farmhouse sinks are pretty, and I can add that they do have a few practical advantages.

First, because of the apron-front design, there's easy access directly into the sink bowl area. This feature may allow for a more upright and comfortable work position.

Also, farmhouse sink bowls are usually a little deeper than standard sinks. This is nice for soaking pots and pans.

Finally, the apron itself is great for splash control and wipes down easily.

Bottom line: Farmhouse kitchen sinks can offer a bumper crop of practical advantages.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

