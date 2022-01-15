Plumber: Growing admiration for farmhouse kitchen sinks

Question: Ed: I'm replacing my kitchen counters, base cabinets and sink. I've started to admire the farmhouse style of kitchen sinks. But, I'm not just looking for a pretty fixture. Are there practical advantages to installing farmhouse kitchen sinks?
— Mary, California
Answer: Farmhouse or apron-front kitchen sinks are well known for their rustic beauty. But contemporary apron-front kitchen sinks made out of stainless steel have become popular as well. So there seems to be no design limits placed on where farmhouse-style kitchen sinks can be installed.
As you mentioned, farmhouse sinks are pretty, and I can add that they do have a few practical advantages.
First, because of the apron-front design, there's easy access directly into the sink bowl area. This feature may allow for a more upright and comfortable work position.
Also, farmhouse sink bowls are usually a little deeper than standard sinks. This is nice for soaking pots and pans.
Finally, the apron itself is great for splash control and wipes down easily.
Bottom line: Farmhouse kitchen sinks can offer a bumper crop of practical advantages.
(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)
©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.