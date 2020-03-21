Plumber: Have some efficient fun in the shower

Question: Dear Ed: I seriously watch how much water I consume in my home. I plan to replace my showerhead and remembered your article on wireless speaker showerheads. My concern is listening to music may extend my shower time and use more water. Has anyone addressed this issue?

- Tammy, Oregon

Answer: High-tech wireless speakers that dock inside special showerheads can pair up electronically with your smart device to play your favorite music in the shower.

Even though this allows for a fun experience, wireless speaker heads are still showerheads first and follow water regulations of 2.5 gallons per minute (gpm).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

However, some states and areas of the country have restricted water usage to even lower levels (check your local codes). Many homeowners take it upon themselves to be water efficient as well.

With that said, high-efficiency speaker showerheads are now available. If you look around you can find speaker showerheads rated at 1.75 gpm. This is great news for water-conscious individuals that like to rock out in the shower.

Bottom line: A new high-efficiency wireless speaker musical showerhead allows you to save a little shower water while dancing up a storm.