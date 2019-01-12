Try 1 month for 99¢
Hospitality commercial toilets are used in many small office and event areas and most have the same connections found in a residential bathroom. (Kohler)

Question: Dear Ed: We have a family game room in our basement, complete with a half-bath. Between friends and family, this large room is the busiest area in our home and has a lot of bathroom traffic. Let's just say our present toilet is not up to doing the job. Any ideas on the new type of toilet I should install in my busy bathroom?

- Fred, Michigan

Answer: For busy bathrooms, there are usually three toilet issues to address.

First, you want a toilet made for extra-heavy use. Look for options like three-bolt tank-to-bowl connections and metal flushing handle assemblies.

Second, you want maintenance features like full-bowl rinsing and a molded-in sanitary guard to help deflect liquids from getting between the tank and bowl.

Finally, the flushing system should incorporate water-saving technology and still be powerful enough to flush bulk waste.

To find these features, you can check out a hospitality commercial toilet. These toilets are used in many small office and event areas. Most have the same connections found in a residential bathroom.

Bottom line: For heavy home traffic, a hospitality toilet can take care of all your heavy-duty needs.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

