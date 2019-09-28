Question: Dear Ed: I have two young children using the bathroom on their own. My daily toilet cleaning routine is stressful, especially when it comes to the toilet seat. Is there any way to easily remove the seat for cleaning?
- Beth, New Jersey
Answer: I recommend looking into the new style of seats called quick-release toilet seats. A new quick-release seat can be installed to replace most older toilet seats.
Many of the attractive new seats come with easy attach hardware to quickly install the special bolts that hold down the bottom hinge base.
With a quick-release seat, the top half of the hinge and the seat itself can be easily removed from the bowl without any tools. This allows for convenient cleaning of the seat and bowl.
Bottom line: If the job of cleaning under the seat has you overstressed, a quick-release toilet seat can ease your workload.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
