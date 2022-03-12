Plumber: High-efficiency shower power

Question: Ed: As our children grow up, our water bills are also growing. To lower water usage, I plan to change the showerheads in both bathrooms to new high-efficiency models. What performance options do you recommend for water-saving heads?

— Jack, Ohio

Answer: High-efficiency showerheads are a good idea for any bathroom and can save even more water than standard showerheads.

Some areas may require only installing high-efficiency showerheads. So check your local water use requirements to make sure the new showerheads meet or beat local guidelines and/or codes.

This question brings up a good point as far as high-efficiency showerhead performance. Since these showerheads can have a lower gallon per minute (GPM) flow rate, it's important to get the most you can out of every drop of water.

For performance features I like showerheads that include the following:

— A wide nozzle pattern for better body coverage

— Easy-to-clean flexible water jets to cut down on water deposits

— Built-in "air-induction" technology

Infusing air into the water flow can blow you away with a nice water-saving sensory experience!

