Plumber: High-end toilets can be functional 'smart-art' for today's bathrooms

Question: Ed, Reading your past columns has me interested in the new electronic plumbing fixtures. But, when I looked into the new "smart" toilets with bidet features, I had sticker shock. What makes them such a high end item? Mary Ann, Washington state

Answer: Cutting edge technology is expensive when first introduced to the market and that includes plumbing fixtures.

I remember as a kid seeing my first brick-sized "pocket" calculator and it was hundreds of dollars. While a smart toilet is not the same as a cell phone with a calculator app, it does incorporate the latest in high-tech electronics.

Intelligent toilet/bidet options can include: LED night lighting, motion activated seat open and close, heated seat, UV light sanitizing of bidet wand, and even a touch screen remote control. Performance wise, pump-assisted dual-flushing can give a smart toilet a strong and efficient flush. Also, many smart toilets are made to look like a work of modern art. So, when you add up one beautiful design with one intelligent toilet, it's easy to see how one plus one can equal a very expensive number two!

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

