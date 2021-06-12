Plumber: Homeowner addresses pet plumbing peeve

Question: Hi Ed: For years I had to wash my dog outside in the warmer weather or take my dog to the groomer. I recently acquired an oversized utility sink to install as a dog wash station. Can you give me a few tips to include on the plumbing side?

— Ron, Texas

Answer: Even though this station is geared to your pet, first and foremost permits and local plumbing codes need to be followed. Put extra consideration toward important issues like safe water temperatures and water use restrictions. Plan first to meet with your local inspectors to discuss the project scope.

Now for a few plumbing options to consider that can help make this washing station practical and comfortable for you and your pet.

First, install a drain setup with a quality hair strainer or an add-on attachment to catch as much hair as possible before it enters the drain trap.

Next, install an approved personal shower mixing valve setup that features volume and pause controls for the water flow.

Finally, why not have a little fun by also installing a multifunction spray head? Multifunction heads can feature narrow jet, misting, full-shower and even massage sprays to clean your dog from jaw to paw.