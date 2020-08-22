 Skip to main content
Plumber: Homeowner needs a hand with some touchless tips
Plumber: Homeowner needs a hand with some touchless tips

ATHOME-PLUMBER-TOUCHLESS-KITCHENFAUCET-MCT

Most touchless faucets may require electrical power.

 Kohler

Question: Dear Ed: I have to get a new kitchen faucet and would like to get a touchless style. But I need some help since I've never had a hands-free faucet. Can you suggest a few features I should look for?

- Brian, Texas

Answer: Kitchen faucets are work faucets and should be able to handle your kitchen cleaning and cooking tasks. So look for a style that includes a multifunction spray head complete with a high spout and pullout or pulldown designs.

As far as a touchless option goes, I recommend checking for a faucet with some or all of these three features.

First, check to see if it is a touchless faucet that's activated with a hand wave and not an actual touch. If you're preparing a meal, in many cases you may not want to touch anything but the food.

Next, most touchless faucets may require electrical power. Find a faucet that has a manual override or batteries in case of a power outage.

Finally, look for a temperature memory that lets you preset the faucet to your desired temperature. That's truly a hot feature to include with a touchless kitchen faucet.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

