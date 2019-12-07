Plumber: How to flush a smart toilet during a power outage

Question: Dear Ed: We plan to have new toilets installed in both our bathrooms and I'm very interested in the new high-tech electronic toilets. My only question is how do you flush during a power outage? We are on city water, so this is a concern.

- Ted, Kansas

Answer: Intelligent toilets offer great features like bidet-type personal washing and drying, heated seating with hands free up/down operation, mode lighting, music, foot warmers and even dual-flushing options to save water.

Aside from the plumbing connections, intelligent or smart toilets are connected to a home's electrical system as per local codes. This usually means if a home loses power, the toilet loses power. So first look for models that do feature limited emergency flushing.

Or, you can install only one electronic toilet, then install a standard toilet in the second bathroom as a backup to help avoid a power outage backup.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

