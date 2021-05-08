Plumber: Include timeless touches when designing a bathroom

Question: Dear Ed: As a senior citizen, I ask can you please speak to homeowners, tradesmen and designers about ways to include accessible designs to every new bathroom? Too many homes we visit seem uncomfortable for us.

— Sandy, Virginia

Answer: This is a hot topic, since sooner or later we all face bathroom challenges.

I can suggest a great bathroom design concept I heard about years ago. It's often called universal design, or UD for short. The basic message is to design a bathroom accessible to all, taking age and ability into consideration.

Many UD bathrooms can include low-threshold walk-in showers with digital shower controls and zones, decorative grab bars, seating areas, taller toilets, and higher and lower side-by-side sinks.

Remember to follow local codes, and consider white or off-white fixtures to stay in style for many years. Avoid trendy colors, because who wants to use a bathroom for the future if it looks like a blast from the past?

