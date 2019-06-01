Question: Dear Ed: I'm thinking about switching my present toilet seat to a non-electric bidet seat. I don't want to spend extra money on having a bidet seat connected to electricity for warm water rinsing. Can you please give me some information on these nonelectrical cleansing seats?
- Carol, Missouri
Answer: Manual cleansing seats require no electricity and can be easily installed on elongated or round-front toilets. They connect to the toilet cold water supply line, so the rinsing water temperature depends on your plumbing system. If you have chilly cold water lines, take that into consideration.
A side mounted on/off control lever adjusts the angle and the water pressure of the spray wand, giving the user a customized wash. The spray wand also has a self-rinsing feature.
I also recommend a manual cleansing seat with extras like a slow-close lid and nonslip seat bumpers to keep you on the right track.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.