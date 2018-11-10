Question: Dear Ed: I have been looking around for a new kitchen faucet and have a couple questions about faucet types. Beside the price, what's the basic difference between a standard kitchen faucet and a semi-professional kitchen faucet?
Answer: If you consider yourself to be a home chef or foodie in a high traffic residential kitchen, you may want to upgrade to a semi-professional kitchen faucet.
Basically, semi-pro kitchen faucets are attractively styled and offer extra features not normally found in standard kitchen faucets. Some semi-professional kitchen faucet features may include easy-to-clean and easy-to-access faucet finishes and surface areas, a powerful multi-function spray head to help with dish, pan and sink cleanups, and a high arching or spring-loaded faucet spout for filling up large pots. Another good thing about semi-pro faucets is they can be installed on most existing or new residential kitchen sinks.
Bottom line: If you're a home chef or just looking for an easier cleanup, a semi-professional faucet style can be a faucet that works for any kitchen.
