Try 1 month for 99¢
ATHOME-PLUMBER-SEMIPRO-KITCHENFAUCET-MCT
Buy Now

If you consider yourself to be a home chef or foodie in a high traffic residential kitchen, you may want to upgrade to a semi-professional kitchen faucet.

 Kohler

Question: Dear Ed: I have been looking around for a new kitchen faucet and have a couple questions about faucet types. Beside the price, what's the basic difference between a standard kitchen faucet and a semi-professional kitchen faucet?

- Paula, Maine

Answer: If you consider yourself to be a home chef or foodie in a high traffic residential kitchen, you may want to upgrade to a semi-professional kitchen faucet.

Basically, semi-pro kitchen faucets are attractively styled and offer extra features not normally found in standard kitchen faucets. Some semi-professional kitchen faucet features may include easy-to-clean and easy-to-access faucet finishes and surface areas, a powerful multi-function spray head to help with dish, pan and sink cleanups, and a high arching or spring-loaded faucet spout for filling up large pots. Another good thing about semi-pro faucets is they can be installed on most existing or new residential kitchen sinks.

Bottom line: If you're a home chef or just looking for an easier cleanup, a semi-professional faucet style can be a faucet that works for any kitchen.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2018 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments