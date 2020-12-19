Plumber: Intelligent choice for bathroom fixtures

Question: Dear Ed, Read your recent column on "smart" toilets and toilet seats. Since I plan to remodel my bathroom next year I want to use these smart fixtures wherever I can to stay updated for future trends. Any other smart fixtures I can look into? Jeff, New York

Answer: I did a little reflecting after reading this question and came up with another intelligent fixture choice, a smart bathroom mirror. Yes, even bathroom mirrors are now available with lots of great electronic features. First and foremost these are made to be stylish functioning mirrors with bright built-in lighting just like a lot of standard mirrors. But, that is where the similarities end. On the smart side you can find additional features like voice command operation to control the lights, integrated stereo sound systems, wireless technology, motion sensor lighting for night trips, and even voice control internet access. These mirrors do require power, but in return an electronic smart mirror can keep you current with the latest trends!