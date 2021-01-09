Plumber: Keep an eye out for these smart plumbing fixtures for the new year

Question: Hi Ed: I've read your past columns on new electronic plumbing fixtures. Later this year we plan to start construction on a smart home and want to use the latest in smart plumbing technology. Can you recommend some must-have fixtures?
— Betty, Florida
Answer: While I recommend homeowners research this category on their own, here are my four favorite smart plumbing fixtures (in no particular order):
Kitchen faucets
With voice-activated technology, some smart faucets can even pour specific amounts of water.
Medicine cabinets
New internet-connected medicine cabinets can tell you the weather while you brush your teeth.
Digital showering
Set your shower time, temperature, lighting and music with a push of a button.
Toilets
Complete with automatic seat and flushing controls, bidet washing features and built-in odor-reducing systems, new high-tech toilets can help you blast your new smart home into the future.
(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)