Plumber: Keep an eye out for these smart plumbing fixtures for the new year

Question: Hi Ed: I've read your past columns on new electronic plumbing fixtures. Later this year we plan to start construction on a smart home and want to use the latest in smart plumbing technology. Can you recommend some must-have fixtures?

— Betty, Florida

Answer: While I recommend homeowners research this category on their own, here are my four favorite smart plumbing fixtures (in no particular order):

Kitchen faucets

With voice-activated technology, some smart faucets can even pour specific amounts of water.

Medicine cabinets

New internet-connected medicine cabinets can tell you the weather while you brush your teeth.

Digital showering

Set your shower time, temperature, lighting and music with a push of a button.

Toilets

Complete with automatic seat and flushing controls, bidet washing features and built-in odor-reducing systems, new high-tech toilets can help you blast your new smart home into the future.