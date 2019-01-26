Question: Dear Ed: I am way overdue to install a new kitchen faucet. I want a one-handle style with pull spray, but I'm behind on the new faucet technology. To make my choice easier, can you please bring me up to speed on new kitchen faucets?
- Claire, Ohio
Answer: A lot of modern upgrades and options are available for new kitchen faucets. Since you're looking for a one-handle kitchen faucet with a pull spray, I'll go over the basics for just that one type of faucet.
You should consider and choose your new kitchen faucet options from these three categories:
1. PULL TYPE
Decide if you want a pullout or pull-down spray. Pullout is nice for filling pots, while pull-down is great for washing the sink bowl.
2. SPRAY HEAD
You can choose between multi-spray options or just a basic spray head.
3. TOUCHLESS
Finally, you can even add electronic touchless technology to your one-handle faucet. I hope this info helps you get a handle on your new kitchen faucet options.
