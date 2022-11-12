Plumber: Kitchen and bath fixtures with versatile install options

Question: Ed: Read your article on versatile dual-mount kitchen sinks that can be installed to the countertop either top-mounted or under-mounted. This makes sense to have flexible install options. What other fixtures like this can you suggest?

— Don, Idaho

Answer: To quickly recap, the dual-mount kitchen sinks I mentioned have a special flat and thin rim that allows the sink to be mounted as a drop-in or under-mount installation. This is especially helpful if you already have the sink and then change your mind on the countertop installation.

So along that same thinking, here are a few other versatile kitchen and bath fixtures I can suggest.

First, if you are looking to upgrade your existing or new toilet with bidet features, new bidet-style toilet seats are designed to fit most elongated toilet bowls without having to be a certain make or model.

If you're looking for a kitchen or bathroom faucet that can be installation-friendly, one-hole faucets with optional escutcheon base plates can usually be used for one- or three-hole faucet applications.

To finish up, let's talk about bathroom lighting fixtures that can also offer dual-mount applications. New multidirectional horizontal or vertical mounting wall sconce lights can brighten up any bathroom — in more ways than one!

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.