Question: Dear Ed: I'm a regular reader of your column and enjoy the topic of new plumbing technology. I'll be shopping for a new kitchen faucet soon and want a pullout spray type. Since I want cool features, what new spray head options are available?
- Tim, Texas
Answer: Take some notes because pullout and pull-down spray head kitchen faucets are very popular.
With popularity come a lot of new features. Here are five of my favorite new kitchen faucet spray head options.
1. SPRAY BOOST
With the push of a button, give your spray head a controlled burst of extra water-spraying power.
2. SOFT SPRAY
Gently rinse delicate produce and fruits without bruising.
3. SWEEP SPRAY
Special angled nozzles create a blade of water to sweep away stuck food.
4. RING SPRAY
Target your spray area with a narrow ring of water.
5. PAUSE FEATURE
Pause the water flow instantly - and that's my cue to stop right here.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.