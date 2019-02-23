Try 1 month for 99¢
Pullout and pull-down spray head kitchen faucets are very popular. 

 Kohler

Question: Dear Ed: I'm a regular reader of your column and enjoy the topic of new plumbing technology. I'll be shopping for a new kitchen faucet soon and want a pullout spray type. Since I want cool features, what new spray head options are available?

- Tim, Texas

Answer: Take some notes because pullout and pull-down spray head kitchen faucets are very popular.

With popularity come a lot of new features. Here are five of my favorite new kitchen faucet spray head options.

1. SPRAY BOOST

With the push of a button, give your spray head a controlled burst of extra water-spraying power.

2. SOFT SPRAY

Gently rinse delicate produce and fruits without bruising.

3. SWEEP SPRAY

Special angled nozzles create a blade of water to sweep away stuck food.

4. RING SPRAY

Target your spray area with a narrow ring of water.

5. PAUSE FEATURE

Pause the water flow instantly - and that's my cue to stop right here.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

