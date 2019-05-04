Question: Dear Ed: We moved into a house with a recently remodeled bathroom. Only complaint is the lighting. We need more light, especially over the sink and mirror area. Aside from installing extra lighting fixtures that may look out of place, do you have any pro suggestions?
- Annie, Kentucky
Answer: The solution may be staring you in the face.
New lighted mirrors are now available that feature built-in flat technology lighted frames. These trendy mirrors come in different shapes and sizes to match most bathrooms.
The lighted frames are compatible with dimmers and switches and can be used for mood and secondary lighting, plus it's a beautiful mirror. Many units feature a plug-in electrical connection and easy-install mounting bracket.
You'll need a licensed electrician to install switches and a recessed outlet to meet local codes.
But, as far as a multifunctional lighting upgrade, installing a lighted mirror can be a bright idea.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
