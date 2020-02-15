Plumber: Little details make a big difference in the bathroom

Question: Hi Ed: We have a very modest but very nice master bathroom. Without changing any fixtures I would like to dress up this bathroom with decorative accents. Since you are in a lot of bathrooms, what suggestions can you give me?

- Don, New Mexico

Answer: I get to see a lot of nice bathrooms and one thing I noticed is little details make a big difference. The little details I'm talking about are accessories that can be easily added to any bathroom without any remodeling work.

Items like higher-end matching bath towels, bath rugs and even hanging bath robes are a good start. Then you can add on to your new bath linens with matching bath and body items. Luxurious soaps, lotions, candles and bath salts are some good ideas. The cool thing is not only are these collection accessories visually attractive, when coordinated correctly the aromas also blend nicely with each other.

Final tip: Look for bath/body products that are professionally designed and sold together. This way your bathroom can smell as nice as it looks.