Plumber: Look into a modern bathroom mirror

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Ed: I value your opinions. We're looking to do some bathroom updates and since we have plenty of vanity storage I was thinking of a new trendy mirror in place of our existing medicine cabinet. What type of mirror do you think can work for us?

- Claire, Virginia

Answer: I've done articles on bathroom sink mirrors over the years and trendy mirrors are a hot topic. Some homeowners enjoy the mirror-only concept in place of having to open and close a medicine cabinet door while trying to get ready.

With that in mind, many of today's bathroom mirrors have had a complete makeover from the mirrors of the past. Aside from frameless designs, another exciting trend is having bright LED lighting strips that are actually built into the mirror. This modern lighting feature can be controlled with a dimmer switch to set a relaxing evening mood as well.

Another nice option can be pivoting side mirrors on each side of the middle mirror section. The side mirrors can easily direct the light and reflections to capture your updated bathroom beauty and your own natural beauty from any angle.