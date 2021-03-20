Plumber: Looking for a few tips on dual-flush toilets

Question: Dear Ed, I want to install a new "water-saving" toilet. From what I've read, I like the "dual-flush" model concept with lighter flushes for liquids/light TP and standard flushes for solids. Can you please give me some dual-flush toilet tips? Barry, Connecticut

Answer: With a dual-flush toilet, users have a little more control on how the toilet distributes flushing water. From what I've seen, a dual-flush toilet is considered a water-saving toilet because they do offer a highly efficient lighter flushing choice. Like any toilet, check and meet all local plumbing codes before you purchase and install.

As far as choosing the type of dual-flush toilet that may be a good replacement choice for you, I've worked with a few types:

Manual tower-flush - This model usually has two manual push flushing buttons located on top of the toilet tank lid.

Electronic-flush - Found in many hi-tech toilets, these models can use electronically controlled pumps to set flushing durations.

Manual dual-lever flushing - With one 2-stage lever on the side of the tank, choose full or reduced flushing on the same control mechanism, now that's a clever-lever!