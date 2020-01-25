Plumber: Looking for a relaxation soaking room

Question: Dear Ed: Since we're remodeling our master bathroom I thought I'd put my creative side to the test. I want it to be a relaxation room as well as a bathroom, highlighted with a soaking tub. Can you guide me with some soaking tub info?
- Patty, Oklahoma
Answer: Soaking tubs are usually smaller and deeper tubs that seat two people comfortably. Perfectly square or round shapes are the most popular choices.
Now here are some bells and whistles you can add to your soaking tub.
In place of vigorous whirlpool jets, champagne bubble massage systems can be your best soaking choice.
Keeping the water warm is important as well. Look for tubs with built-in heaters.
For visual relaxation, chromatherapy provides soothing lights that slowly change water color.
Finally, some soaking tubs are wired for sound to gently vibrate the water - I'm sure that option will brings music to your ears.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
