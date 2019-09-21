Question: Dear Ed, Now that the "kids" moved out we're planning to turn a small bedroom into a laundry room. I found an oversized deep sink, but stumped as to what kind of faucet to use. Any suggestions for a practical tough-style laundry faucet? Sue, Maine
Answer: In years past homeowners often installed commercial faucets on home laundry sinks. But, a commercial faucet may not have the finish, style or options needed for many of today's fancy laundry rooms. Faucet companies did noticed this market opening and now you can find utility faucets that include beauty and work features. First, look for the style laundry faucet you like and one that's constructed from impact and scratch resistant materials. Next, think kitchen faucets when including features. New type laundry faucets can include pull-out spray heads and pause features. Finally, get one with an easy clean finish, so you can spend more time washing your laundry and less time washing your laundry faucet!
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
