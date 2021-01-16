Plumber: Looking for an ergonomic shower control valve

Question: Dear Ed: My wife has arthritis in her hands, and we are looking to install some type of ergonomic shower control valve. We have an older home, and our plumber says it's time to replace the current valve anyway. Any ergo-recommendations?

— Rob, Texas

Answer: Many homeowners would like ergonomic ways to control plumbing fixtures for convenience or special need situations.

The good news is a lot of the new smart plumbing fixtures have electronic controls that may be physically easier to operate.

A digital thermostatic shower valve may be a type of mixing valve for you and your plumber to discuss and consider.

A basic digital shower valve may not have all the music and lighting features like the higher-end custom models, but even the entry-level digital mixers can include features like:

— Warm-up mode, so you step into a warm shower

— High-temp limit settings for added safety

— Easy-to-read LCD displays with raised one-touch button mixing controls

So if you're looking to create a more ergonomic shower stall, installing a digital thermostatic valve can be a real plus.