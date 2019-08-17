Question: Hi Ed: My husband and I would like to install a rain-head shower in our existing tub area. We're into saving water and want to know if they make water-saving rain-style showerheads? If so, what features should we look for?
- Jean, Massachusetts
Answer: Combining good performance with water efficiency is an important goal for today's plumbing industry.
Even though water flow standards are set for plumbing fixtures, some fixtures may even be more efficient than local standards require. So first look for a rain showerhead that meets or beats your local water use codes.
A nice performance feature you can look for in any style of showerhead is called air-induction technology. Air-induction mixes air and water together in the showerhead to produce a refreshing and efficient shower experience.
Finally, some rain showers even feature easy-to-clean spray nozzles to help avoid a storm of water flow issues.
