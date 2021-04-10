Plumber: Looking to install a basic bidet seat

Question: Hi Ed, I'm looking to install a bidet toilet seat, but I don't want to run an electrical line to my toilet area. Do they make bidet seats that don't have to plug into a power outlet? I want to keep this plumbing project as simple as possible. Larry, Rhode Island

Answer: The good news is that you can find "manual" bidet toilet seats on the market that do not require an electrical power source. The bad news is a manual bidet seat won't usually have all those fancy features found in most electronic bidet toilet seat models.

Most noticeable can be the lack of electrically heated washing water. If you can deal with that issue, a manual bidet seat does easily connect to the toilet water supply line and can include some "hand-operated" features like: Adjustable spray washing and water pressure settings, a self-rinsing retractable bidet wand, and a comfortable quiet-close style seat.

Bottom line: If you don't need all the electronic bells and whistles, a manual bidet toilet seat can offer you a clean and simple power free option.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

