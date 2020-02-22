Plumber: Looking to install a skirted toilet
Plumber: Looking to install a skirted toilet



A skirted trapway covers up all the bends and curves you see on a standard toilet bowl, with a smooth sleek side that's easier to clean. 

 Kohler

Question: Dear Ed: I do all my own home improvements and currently thinking about installing a new skirted-style toilet in place of my old toilet. Can a skirted toilet replace a standard toilet without changing the rough plumbing setup?

- Ron, Michigan

Answer: Let's bring everyone up to speed on skirted toilets.

Simply put, a skirted toilet means the toilet has a skirted trapway. A skirted trapway covers up all the bends and curves you see on a standard toilet bowl, with a smooth sleek side that's easier to clean.

In most cases skirted toilets can be installed using the same rough plumbing setup as a standard toilet. However, installation can require drilling and extra mounting work. Some skirted toilets have started using new mounting systems that anchor the bowl directly to the toilet flange for an easier install.

Finally, having information like water line measurements, type of flooring in the bathroom and even photos of the old toilet can help you find a skirted toilet that fits you best.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

