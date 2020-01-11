Plumber: Looking to save the kitchen sink

Question: Dear Ed: We have a single bowl stainless steel kitchen sink (no disposer) that looks fine except for the ring area of the drain. Most of the finish is worn or gone. Do we have to change the sink to fix this issue? We really want to keep the sink.

- Mary, Maine

Answer: A kitchen sink is basically a shell with open holes for the faucet and larger openings for the drain connections. Part of the drain connection is a transitional piece of equipment often called the basket strainer assembly, which connects the kitchen sink to the drain lines.

It sounds to me like your old strainer assembly may have worn out and needs to be replaced.

So if your plumber can remove the old assembly and your present sink is usable, chances are a new strainer assembly may solve this issue.

Bonus tip: I recommend installing a higher-end basket strainer assembly - even if it strains your budget a bit.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

