Question: Dear Ed: I recently enjoyed your article on point-of-use water filters. You suggested these types of filters are most commonly used on kitchen sinks. My question is do they make point-of-use water filters for shower stalls?
- Ben, Utah
Answer: A point-of-use (POU) water filter is installed on a single plumbing fixture and filters water only for that fixture. If you want to filter water to your entire home's plumbing system, install a whole house water filter on your main water supply line.
Getting back to POU water filters, yes they do make the individual water filters for many fixtures, including shower stalls.
However, the shower POU filters I have worked with are designed to be used with personal hand showers. The purpose of a shower POU filter is to help reduce chlorine and odor in your shower water. They are usually easy to install and attach to the diverter valve for your personal hand shower setup. Consult with your plumber, because they may not fit every shower setup.
But, if you're looking to filter your shower water, usually you can clean up your act with a point-of-use water filter.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
