Plumber: Material choice for a vintage-looking toilet seat

Question: Dear Ed: We have a powder room with fixtures original to our home. However, the toilet has a modern-looking plastic seat. I don't want a natural wood seat, but I'd like a vintage-looking seat to match the toilet. Any suggestions?
- Tom, Vermont
Answer: While solid plastic toilet seats have advantages like easy cleaning and resistance to staining and chipping, in most cases they do give a modern look to a bathroom, especially when it comes to color and finish. Injection-molded seats have a solid color throughout and a glossy bright finish.
For a vintage style, many homeowners choose a natural wood toilet seat. Natural wood seats can bring an old-time feel to a bathroom.
But if you want a true vintage look, there is another wood choice.
A compression-molded wood toilet seat with a painted surface can give you a heavy feel with a vintage finish. Higher-end molded wood seats can also have strong nickel hinges to complete the look.
So if you want something vintage-looking that can really flip your lid, check out a compression-molded wood toilet seat.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
(c)2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
