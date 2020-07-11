Plumber: Material choice for a vintage-looking toilet seat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Dear Ed: We have a powder room with fixtures original to our home. However, the toilet has a modern-looking plastic seat. I don't want a natural wood seat, but I'd like a vintage-looking seat to match the toilet. Any suggestions?

- Tom, Vermont

Answer: While solid plastic toilet seats have advantages like easy cleaning and resistance to staining and chipping, in most cases they do give a modern look to a bathroom, especially when it comes to color and finish. Injection-molded seats have a solid color throughout and a glossy bright finish.

For a vintage style, many homeowners choose a natural wood toilet seat. Natural wood seats can bring an old-time feel to a bathroom.

But if you want a true vintage look, there is another wood choice.

A compression-molded wood toilet seat with a painted surface can give you a heavy feel with a vintage finish. Higher-end molded wood seats can also have strong nickel hinges to complete the look.

So if you want something vintage-looking that can really flip your lid, check out a compression-molded wood toilet seat.