Plumber: Medicine cabinet choices should reflect your basic needs

Question: Ed: I just read your helpful column on choosing basic toilet features when buying a new toilet. We're remodeling our bathroom to include fixtures and the medicine cabinet. So, can you do the same type article for medicine cabinets?

— Louie, Rhode Island

Answer: When choosing a new medicine cabinet, you need to take into consideration your existing one. Even with a full remodel, some things like electrical and framing may have to stay in place. Here are some basic choices to make when buying a new medicine cabinet.

Recess-mount vs surface-mount

This is the first choice to make. It's a good idea to consult your contractor to see if your medicine cabinet should be installed into the wall or on the surface of the wall.

Framed vs. frameless

Do you want the look of a framed cabinet like a painting? Or you can have a modern frameless look.

Integrated lighting vs. fixture lighting

This choice is about choosing built-in mirror lighting, or separate lighting fixtures above or to the side of the unit.

Finally, don't forget about tall vs. stocky — and that's the long and the short of it.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0