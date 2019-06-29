Question: Dear Ed: I plan to do a bathroom upgrade, not a full remodel job. Presently, I don't have a medicine cabinet and just want to replace the old mirror with a new trendy mirror. Since you're usually up to date on bathroom technology, can you please make some modern mirror suggestions for my bathroom?
- Ralph, Washington state
Answer: Like everywhere else, electronic components have also started showing up in our bathroom mirrors.
Many of today's popular medicine cabinets include lighted doors, and now LED lighted wall mirrors are becoming hot products as well. Thin built-in LED light strips are actually part of the mirror and cast a bright, even, natural-looking light. Lighted mirrors can also be used as mood or accent lighting with the addition of an LED dimmer switch.
On top of the new lighting technology, some mirrors even have pivoting side panels to adjust the light beam and your personal view.
With all these features, you can see why lighted wall mirrors are reflecting new changes for the bathroom decorating industry.
Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.
