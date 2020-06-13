Plumber: Modern farmhouse growing bathroom lighting trend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Hi Ed: I remember you did a past column on bathroom lighting fixtures. Since we plan to remodel our bathroom, I was looking for some lighting ideas. Do you have any new favorites for a bathroom lighting style that's easy to match?

- Paula, Georgia

Answer: As a master plumber, I do get to see a lot of bathrooms and do get a lot of trendy decorating ideas that I can share. However, I'm not a bathroom designer or pretend to be one. So when I attend trade shows and hear professionals buzzing about new bathroom styles that I have seen, I pay attention.

One new bathroom lighting style I like is called modern farmhouse. A big reason I like this versatile design style is because it's so easy to match. Fixtures are available for bathroom area lighting, vanity and mirror lighting and wall-accent lighting. Basically, modern farmhouse lights give a neutral, clean look that brings in hints of reclaimed materials with iron workings that may look like handmade accents.

Bottom line: Modern farmhouse-style bathroom lighting can give you a look that's honestly simple and simple to match.