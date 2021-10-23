 Skip to main content
Plumber: Modern residential wall-hung toilets have a hidden feature

ATHOME-PLUMBER-WALLHUNG-TOILETS-MCT

While the concept of a wall-hung toilet with the tank mounted inside the wall has been around for a while, today's concealed tank toilets take space-saving and toilet technology to a new level.

 Kohler/TNS

Question: Hi Ed: I recently read your article on making a bathroom feel open and airy by choosing space-saving plumbing fixtures. You briefly mentioned a wall-hung toilet with the tank hidden inside the wall. Can we have more details on this toilet?

— Billy, New York

Answer: While the concept of a wall-hung toilet with the tank mounted inside the wall has been around for a while, today's concealed tank toilets take space-saving and toilet technology to a new level.

First, the new electronic-type models are more than just a toilet because they can include so many options. Aside from the extra leg room and the comfort height wall-hung bowl, features can include:

— A wall-mounted actuator plate with dual-flush settings

— Automatic flushing

— LED night lights

— Remote control

— Full bidet functions complete with self-cleaning UV light washing wand

— Warm air drying

— Auto-deodorizer

— Heated seats

— Hands-free seat lid opening and closing

All this plus the precious space-saving design help make a wall-hung hidden tank toilet a standout choice from the pack.

(Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.)

©2021 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

