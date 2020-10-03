Plumber: Modern take on a classic kitchen sink

Question: Dear Ed, I'm remodeling the kitchen at my city condo. I want a contemporary style sink, but like the look of the apron-front farm type kitchen sinks. Do they make "stainless steel" apron-front sinks so I can get a modern look? Paula, New York

Answer: "Farmhouse" kitchen sinks with the exposed apron-front styling are usually made with fired clay or cast iron materials to complete the country look. However, new stainless steel farmhouse sinks are available with modern accents and tightly angled corners to give the sink a more contemporary look.

So, not only are these newer kitchen sinks available, they also can include cool features like: deep wide sink bowls with optional bowl divide, offset drains with bottom sink racks, and sound absorbing technology for quieter performance when using a disposer. While a stainless steel apron-front sink may not be traditional, it can create a farm-style look that grows into many design elements of a modern day kitchen.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.

