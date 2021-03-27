Plumber: New home builder needs help with basic bathtub style choices

Question: Dear Ed, We're building a new home this year and need info on bathtub choices to help us lay out the master bathroom. We'll have a separate shower stall, so can you give us a quick rundown on some basic bathtub style choices? Karen, North Dakota

Answer: Here's five basic tub types I've worked with:

Alcove - This is the standard style. Three walls surround this type of tub on the sides and back, and the front has a built-in apron.

Drop-in - This is a versatile style that offers many installation options since it sits on top of a finished framed structure.

Under-mount - Basically like the drop-in, but as the name says it mounts under the finished deck for a modern look.

Corner - This a great space saving style that installs in the corner of a bathroom, many even include built-in front aprons.

Freestanding - This is a stand alone trendy bathtub, beautifully finished on all sides and often looks like a work of art.

Remember, with any style you'll need to consider color, material, features and tub filler choices.

Bottom line: Choose your style first, then soak in all the additional option information before you buy your bath.